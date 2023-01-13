Cardinals Reportedly Requested Permission To Interview Steelers Coach

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 27: General view of fans during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 27, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sean Payton isn't the only former head coach on the Cardinals' radar.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-2021. He had a 24-25 record during that span.

Over the past few days, Flores has been mentioned as a candidate for the Browns' opening at defensive coordinator. Albert Breer even said Flores has "a real good shot" at the job.

If Flores has a great interview with the Cardinals, he could potentially move up to the top of the leaderboard. For now though, it's too early to determine a front-runner for the job.

The Cardinals parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season. The franchise also needs a new general manager.

There'll be plenty of changes made in Arizona this offseason, that's for sure.