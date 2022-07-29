Cardinals Reportedly Sign Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are bolstering their roster for the remainder of training camp, signing former Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that it's a one-year deal for Woods.

Woods, 29, started his career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie out of USC.

It wasn't until 2018 when Woods got his chance to show what he can do in a full-time role on the Cowboys. In 15 starts, he racked up 34 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Overall, Woods had 80 tackles, three fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks during his time in Dallas.

During Woods' only season with the Colts, he had five total tackles.

Woods is joining an Arizona roster that features Rashad Lawrence and Leki Fotu as its top defensive tackles.

If Woods wants to be on the Cardinals' Week 1 roster, he'll need to make a noticeable impact in training camp.