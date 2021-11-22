Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.

McCoy has started the last three games in place of Murray. Arizona is 2-1 in those contests.

Arizona is signing QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad and on to the Cardinals’ roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

McSorley was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens out of Penn State in 2019. He appeared in one game as a rookie and two last season.

McSorley’s biggest moment with Baltimore came in Week 12 of the 2020 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that game, he replaced Robert Griffin, who was starting in place of Lamar Jackson, and threw a 70-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in a 19-14 loss.

McSorley also appeared in a wild Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, completing 1-of-4 passes for 13 yards. His lone completion came on a touchdown drive in the final minutes, which helped the Ravens pull off a 47-42 victory.