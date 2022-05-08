Cardinals Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Pick

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 29: General view of action between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 23-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL free agency is still ongoing, and the Arizona Cardinals are apparently looking for some offensive line depth.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday afternoon that free agent center Billy Price is heading to Arizona for a visit. Price spent last season with the New York Giants.

Acquired before the season via trade by a Giants team that was desperate for help up front, the former first-round pick started 15 games. His play was up-and-down, but Price at least did enough to earn another opportunity elsewhere.

An All-American at Ohio State in 2017, Price was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. He played in 42 games for the Bengals over three seasons, making 19 starts.

Should the Cardinals eventually sign Price, he would become the third former Giant offensive lineman on their roster, joining guards Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez.

Pugh is entering his fifth season with Arizona, while Hernandez was signed earlier this offseason.