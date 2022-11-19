Cardinals Sign Veteran Running Back Before 49ers Game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are bolstering their backfield before Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing running back Corey Clement from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The top two running backs on Arizona's roster, James Conner and Keaontay Ingram, are healthy heading into Week 11. However, the team needs to find a way to replace Eno Benjamin.

Arizona shocked the rest of the league when it cut Benjamin this week. It's possible Clement will take on his role.

Clement has appeared in 63 games over the course of his NFL career, recording 795 rushing yards, 369 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Last season, Clement had 169 scrimmage yards and a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

We'll see if there's any gas left in the tank for Clement when he steps on the field this upcoming Monday night.