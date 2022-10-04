Cardinals Signed Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Billy Price #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A former standout Ohio State offensive lineman is getting another NFL opportunity.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon that they signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Arizona released former second-round pick Andy Isabella in a corresponding move.

Price spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 16 games and making 15 starts.

The Rimington Trophy winner at Ohio State in 2017, Price was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

He lasted three seasons in Cincinnati, appearing 42 games and starting 19. Price was traded to the Giants in August 2021.

With experience playing center and guard, Price should be able to provide depth at multiple spots for the Cardinals. He'll also be reunited with Will Hernandez, his former New York Giants teammate, who is starting at right guard for Arizona.