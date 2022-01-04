Cardinals Signed Veteran Defensive Back On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals are getting some help in the secondary for the rest of the season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona has signed Bashaud Breeland to its practice squad.

Cardinals signed CB Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

Breeland was with the Minnesota Vikings for most of this season before he was cut in mid-December. He started 13 games for them and had 63 total tackles (47 solo), two forced fumbles, and two interceptions during that time.

Breeland was cut due to getting into a verbal altercation in practice with Vikings coaches.

His last game came on Dec. 9 against the Steelers when he finished with eight total tackles (seven solo) and had one interception off Ben Roethlisberger.

The Cardinals just ended their three-game losing streak this past Sunday against the Cowboys. They survived a late push and won, 25-22 to get to 11-5 overall and kept their NFC West title hopes alive.

If they can take down the Seahawks, plus have the 49ers beat the Rams, they’d win the division and start the playoffs at home.

Kickoff for both of those contests will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.