Cardinals Star Budda Baker Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

Earlier: Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker was just taken off the field immobilized on a backboard following a scary collision.

Baker was injured trying to take down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers in the open field. The four-time Pro Bowler went low in an attempt to tackle the LA ball carrier.

Unfortunately, Akers lowered his shoulders and head in an attempt to absorb the blow, and he and Baker connected helmet-to-helmet. On replay, it appeared that the Arizona defender was immediately knocked unconscious.

Baker’s teammates immediately signaled for help, and trainers and medical personnel eventually loaded the five-year vet onto a stretcher. Thankfully, Baker gave a thumbs up as he was about to be taken off the field.

Cart is on the field for Cardinals safety Budda Baker. pic.twitter.com/JiwClDTEsL — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) January 18, 2022

Seeing Baker have movement in his hands is a good sign. Hopefully he just walked away from this hit with a concussion.

The Rams lead the Cardinals 28-8 after three quarters on ESPN.

Update: Baker has been diagnosed with a concussion initially.

Initial injury update on Budda Baker – concussion and will not return Did have movement & feeling in all extremities as he left field — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

Overall, that’s an encouraging early update for sure.