Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason.

A few takeaways from my time at the NFL combine this week: – The Cardinals aren’t taking trade calls for Kyler Murray.

– It doesn’t sound like Chandler Jones will be a Cardinal in 2022.

– It sounds like Christian Kirk will have a hot market in free agency. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 2, 2022

After suffering a season-ending biceps injury five games into the 2020 season, Jones returned to earn his fourth Pro Bowl nod with 10.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season. The ferocious pass-rusher, who won a Super Bowl during his four-year run with the New England Patriots, has spearheaded Arizona’s defense for six season.

Jones recently posted his impressive resume on Twitter, which doesn’t seem like something a player would do if expecting to sign an extension.

The 32-year-old is in line for a considerable payday, but the Cardinals may not want to foot the bill. Based on Weinfuss’ report from the NFL Scouting Combine, they also won’t use the franchise tag on Jones for the second time.

Arizona’s loss could be another defense’s monumental gain.