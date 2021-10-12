Cardinals Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of Browns Game

The Arizona Cardinals will fly out to Cleveland this weekend for a difficult match-up against the Browns. As the sole undefeated team in the NFL through the first five weeks of the year, Kliff Kingsbury will do his best to keep his team’s record unblemished on the road against a tough AFC opponent.

That task appeared to get a bit more difficult on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cardinals announced that they placed Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The 31-year-old reportedly tested positive for the virus, casting some doubt onto his status for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

It’s unclear if Jones is displaying symptoms or vaccinated, but both factors will have an effect on whether or not he can play this weekend. If he is asymptomatic and vaccinated, he will be able return to the team after two negative tests that are returned 24 hours apart.

If he is showing COVID-19 symptoms or is unvaccinated, he may be out for up to 10 days.

The Cardinals have placed star pass rusher Chandler Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021

Jones, who’s been a multi-time Pro Bowler for the Cardinals, got off to a blistering pace in 2021, recording five sacks and two forced fumbles in Arizona’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. He’s cooled off since, but still remains one of the most important defensive lineman on the team’s roster.

Without Jones, Kingsbury and the Cardinals would need to make some major adjustments up front. The Browns have the leading rushing offense in the NFL and will likely put the ball on the ground often on Sunday, whether the 31-year-old pass-rusher is available or not.

This situation involving Jones will be one to monitor throughout the week.