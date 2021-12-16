Report: DeAndre Hopkins’ Expected Recovery Time Revealed

It was announced earlier this week that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would miss the rest of the regular season. Unfortunately, he could actually miss more than just the final four regular season games.

Moments ago, NFL insider Josina Anderson had an update on Hopkins’ recovery timeline. At this moment, it doesn’t sound like the Cardinals are expecting the All-Pro wide receiver to return at any point this season.

“I’m told this am, it was expressed yesterday that Cards WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee, MCL) was tentatively scheduled for surgery Friday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache,” Anderson said. “Current internal expectation is for Hopkins to miss ‘2-4 months.’ As of now, pre-surgery, they’re not expecting Hop back.”

If Hopkins does miss multiple months because of this injury, that would be a huge blow to the Cardinals’ chances of making a Super Bowl run.

Hopkins hasn’t put up prolific numbers this season, but there’s no doubt he’s the best wideout on Arizona’s roster. With him out for the foreseeable future, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has to find a new favorite target.

Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore will need to step up during Hopkins’ absence. Additionally, the Cardinals will need James Conner to continue gashing opponents in the run game.

The Cardinals will be back in action this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. We’ll see how their passing game looks without Hopkins.