Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier.

Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury.

With DeAndre Hopkins already out for the first six games due to suspension, Moore was projected to be one of the Cardinals' starting wide receivers, along with Hollywood Brown and A.J. Green.

We'll see if this injury affects his status. Should Moore have to miss time, it might mean more opportunities not only for Brown and Green but also Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

A second-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2021, Moore caught 54 passes for 435 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. He also ran the ball 18 times for 76 yards and served as a kickoff and punt returner.

Arizona will open up its 2022 season against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.