Cardinals Wide Receiver Shares Text Message From Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald runs off the field.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals jogs off the field for halftime against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL regular season officially came to a close on Sunday night with 14 teams punching their respective tickets to the playoffs.

One of those team is the Arizona Cardinals, who at one point looked like the best team in the NFL. Arizona will face off against divisional rival Los Angeles, whom they faced twice in the regular season.

The Cardinals and Rams split the regular season series, with the Rams getting the better of the Cardinals in their last meeting. Before the game kicks off, one Arizona wide receiver heard from NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

Although Fitz hasn’t officially announced his retirement, it’s safe to say he won’t be on the field any time soon. While he can’t help the Cardinals on the field, he’s still trying to impart wisdom off the field.

Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk revealed Fitzgerald texted him this week, calling the playoffs a “new season.”

Fitzgerald also told Kirk the playoffs are where a player “can create a legacy.”

The veteran wide receiver created quite the legacy during his tenure with the Cardinals. He helped the team to a Super Bowl appearance and tormented opposing defenses for years.

Can Kirk help the Cardinals defeat the Rams this weekend?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.