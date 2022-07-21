Cardinals Worked Out Notable Defensive Player Thursday

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We've already seen a number of players who participated in the recent USFL season work out for or sign with NFL teams.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals checked out defensive lineman Chris Odom, who was the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year this spring while playing for the Houston Gamblers.

Odom, who recorded 12.5 sacks in 10 games for the Gamblers, is no stranger to the NFL. He's appeared in 11 regular season games with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, recording 16 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Odom also spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad in 2017 and 2019 and played in the AAF and CFL.

Earlier this month, Odom's agent Louis Bing reported that his client will work out for at least three NFL teams.

247Sports' Brad Stainbrook said Wednesday that Odom has three more workouts scheduled in the coming weeks.