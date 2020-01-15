Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Makes Decision On 2020 Season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will be back for one more year in the desert in 2020, the team announced this morning.

Fitzgerald signed a one-year deal to play next season – his 17th as a member of the Cardinals. After contemplating retirement for the past two seasons, Fitzgerald will be back for at least one more.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had a simple pitch to Fitzgerald: “please come back.”

“I think he’s playing as good as anybody, honestly,” Kingsbury said at the end of the season. “You watch what he does week-in and week-out, the little things, the blocking and the toughness that he brings to the offensive side of the football. We missed him twice for huge plays yesterday. He’s just still creating separation. He does it all.”

Fitzgerald started all 16 games in 2019 for the 12th time in his career. Under Kingsbury, Arizona’s offense took a massive step forward, lead by the veteran wide receiver.

The former Pitt star led the team with 74 receptions for 804 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

After 16 seasons, Fitzgerald sits in second behind only the great Jerry Rice with 1,378 catches and 17,083 yards in his career. He also sits tied for sixth in touchdown receptions with 120.

We look forward to seeing Fitz back on the field in 2020.