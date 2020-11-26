Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Reportedly Tests Positive

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be shorthanded this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots, as Larry Fitzgerald will not suit up due to his latest COVID-19 test results.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo just reported that Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear if he’s dealing with any symptoms at this time.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was looking forward to competing against Fitzgerald this weekend. When talking to the media this week, Belichick compared Fitzgerald to Peyton Manning because of his “total obsession of knowing everything about the position, how to do things, and convey those to his teammates.”

Fitzgerald is nearing the end of his professional career, but the future Hall of Famer still remains a valuable asset in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. So far this season he has 43 receptions for 336 yards.

#AZCardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Fitzgerald will miss Sunday’s game against the #Patriots. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2020

The Cardinals also have to worry about Kyler Murray’s status for this Sunday. He’s currently dealing with a right shoulder injury, but the former No. 1 overall pick claims that he’ll be ready to go against the Patriots.

A win over New England would keep Arizona firmly in the race for a division title.

Arizona will need DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk to step up in Fitzgerald’s absence. Both wide receivers have been really productive this year, especially Hopkins.

We’re wishing Fitzgerald a speedy recovery.

