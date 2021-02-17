NFL Running Back Has Telling Prediction For Free Agency

Just about every NFL analyst believes there are going to be a lot of blockbuster moves this offseason. While we’re still about a month away from free agency, it appears the hype is not dying down anytime soon.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds had NFL fans buzzing on Wednesday afternoon over his prediction for free agency. Let’s just say he thinks a super team could be on the horizon.

“This free agency Gon be wild. Gonna be a lot of REALLY good players take one year rentals because that salary cap,” Edmonds wrote on Twitter. “Super teams type. IMO we Gon see tho.”

It only took a few minutes for fans to start speculating over who the Cardinals could possibly add to their roster in the coming months.

Edmonds isn’t the only player on the Cardinals who has been sharing their thoughts on free agency.

On Tuesday, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a picture of him with J.J. Watt on Instagram with the caption “Let’s finish what we started.”

That post from Instagram immediately caught everyone’s attention since Hopkins and Watt were teammates together for several years in Houston.

Hopefully for Arizona fans, the front office is as aggressive as their players when it comes to recruiting free agents.