Cardinals WR Has Interesting Comment About QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s recent social media activity has raised a lot of questions about his future with the Arizona Cardinals. After the Pro Bowl ended on Sunday, he erased a handful of pictures from his Instagram account.

While at the WM Phoenix Open’s ‘Dream Day’ on Tuesday afternoon, Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk was asked about the rumors surrounding Murray.

Kirk’s comments about Murray were interesting to say the least.

“The guy is doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that and yeah. That’s all I’ll say on that one,” Kirk said, via 12 News. “If I’m not reacting to it, I don’t think anybody else should. But like I said, his decisions are his decisions and I’ve been off of social media but I hear the noise. So, I’m going to keep staying off of social media and just enjoy my offseason.”

(3/3) Larry and @ckirk asked about Kyler Murray scrubbing his social media of all #AZCardinals content. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/iKc3iZTLpm — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 8, 2022

Murray has not yet responded to all these rumors.

It’s possible that Murray’s social media activity is his way of saying he wants a contract extension. At least that’s what FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd thinks.

“He’s got a payday coming up,” Cowherd said. “He’s a little athlete who has been hurt twice and is saying ‘I got a payday around the corner.’ What is he telling you? He’s telling you that he wants an extension now.”

Hopefully, this situation gets sorted out fairly soon.