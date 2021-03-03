When the Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in 2019, they did so with the clear intention of him being their franchise QB for years to come.

Through his first two seasons in the desert, Murray has shown plenty of promise. Now, the next step is turning that promise into a playoff birth and (hopefully) eventually a Super Bowl title.

There are some who wonder if Murray, even with his apparent physical gifts, can get to that level of starter in the NFL. For Colin Cowherd, there’s no doubt he can.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd echoed J.J. Watt’s apparent unwavering belief in Murray. He thinks the diminutive quarterback’s multi-dimensional skillset is the reason he can ultimately win it all.

“He’s a completely non-traditional quarterback, and I agree with J.J. Watt. You can win a Super Bowl with Kyler Murray. You can,” Cowherd said. “Don’t just look at the passing stats. There’s another dimension that’s probably 40% of his game that virtually nobody else in league history can provide.”

One thing is for certain. The pressure will be on Murray to deliver, starting this year.

Now, not only does he have a top wide receiver (DeAndre Hopkins) at his disposal, but he has an especially promising defense, especially if the Cardinals can actually bring back pass rusher Haason Reddick.