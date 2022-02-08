Colin Cowherd Reacts To Kyler Murray Social Media Drama

NFL fans quickly noticed that Kyler Murray erased a plethora of pictures from his Instagram after the Pro Bowl. This sparked a ton of speculation about his future with the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his theory on this situation.

Cowherd believes this is Murray’s way of saying he wants a contract extension.

“He’s got a payday coming up,” Cowherd said. “He’s a little athlete who has been hurt twice and is saying ‘I got a payday around the corner.’ What is he telling you? He’s telling you that he wants an extension now.”

"I want an extension now. That's what he's telling you." — @ColinCowherd on Kyler Murray removing Cardinals from social media: pic.twitter.com/EZghq5bfIG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 8, 2022

Cowherd then revealed what Murray’s pitch to the Cardinals should be during contract negotiations.

“I’m a small athlete, I’ve been hurt twice, you built around me, I keep getting better, we keep winning more, we’re in the toughest division in football, I committed to you, commit to me.”

Murray hasn’t said that he’s unhappy in Arizona. That being said, he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

Of course, the Cardinals could – and most likely will – pick up Murray’s fifth-year option in the near future. That would give the franchise at least two more seasons of control.