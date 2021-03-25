After spending the last six years in the NFC East, veteran quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly has a “good chance” of heading out west, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCoy will visit the Arizona Cardinals next week and the two sides are expected to come to an agreement on a deal, per Schefter. He’d then serve as backup to rising star Kyler Murray.

“Veteran free-agent QB Colt McCoy is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals next week and there’s a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s backup, per source,” Schefty tweeted on Thursday. The Cardinals are in desperate need of quality depth at the quarterback position. Besides Murray, Arizona has just Chris Streveler and Cole McDonald on the roster. McCoy offers experience and veteran leadership for a relatively young quarterback room. Veteran free-agent QB Colt McCoy is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals next week and there’s a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s backup, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

Colt McCoy started two games for the New York Giants last season. He threw for 375 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, McCoy has played in 44 and started 30 games. During that span, he’s throw for 6,455 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to 28 interceptions. The veteran has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and New York Giants.

It appears McCoy may soon add the Arizona Cardinals to the mix. He’ll visit the organization next week.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have been busy this off-season. They added star defensive end J.J. Watt and veteran defensive back Malcolm Butler . Arizona clearly believes it’s a player or two away from competing for the NFC West.