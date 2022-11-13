Colt McCoy's Friends Appear To Know What's Coming Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

All signs are pointing toward Colt McCoy starting at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals today.

Kyler Murray has an ailing hamstring, and reports indicate the Cardinals are going to be cautious with his health, even if he is officially still listed as a "game-time decision."

Internally though, it seems like the team has been preparing for McCoy to start. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on another clue this morning, saying that McCoy's friends and family have been busy trying to secure tickets for tonight.

"Friends of Colts McCoy’s called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase 'a bunch of tickets' to today’s game in Los Angeles, per a source," Schefter tweeted. "They know what Arizona does: McCoy is likely to be the Cardinals’ starting QB today."

McCoy has not taken a snap this season, but did play in eight games and make three starts for the Cardinals in 2021. He played well overall last season, completing 74-of-99 passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

McCoy also started a pair of games for the New York Giants in 2020, including the team's upset win over the Seattle Seahawks. Tonight would be the former Texas quarterback's 34th career start.

The Rams and Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.