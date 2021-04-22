Dan Orlovsky Has Major Trade Suggestion For Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals clearly believe they’re capable of soon winning a Super Bowl. Just use this off-season as evidence.

The Cardinals went all-in on the J.J. Watt sweepstakes and got the job done. They then added veteran cornerback and Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler and former Bengals wideout A.J. Green.

You don’t make so many splashy veteran signings unless you believe it’ll be worth it. So the Cardinals have gone all-in this off-season. Why not keep it rolling into the 2021 NFL Draft?

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky proposed a major trade during NFL Live on Thursday. He wants to see the Cardinals trade up and acquire pick No. 4 in next week’s draft and then use the pick on former Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts. By doing so, Arizona would then give Kyler Murray “his Travis Kelce.”

.@danorlovsky7 wants to see the Cardinals trade up for Kyle Pitts 👀 “If you told me the Cardinals went and got Kyle Pitts… they're a Super Bowl contender. Kyle Pitts is such a special player that he immediately becomes Kyler Murray’s Travis Kelce.” pic.twitter.com/5bMXM4plsx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 22, 2021

Adding Kyle Pitts would make the Cardinals’ passing game one of the most dangerous in the NFL. But we probably need to pump the brakes on Arizona being a Super Bowl contender.

Sure, the Cardinals are on the rise, but they also play in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be improved this upcoming season. Oh, and the Seattle Seahawks still have Russell Wilson.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, still have plenty of holes in the roster. For a team in desperate need of depth, trading up in the draft would prove costly.

Arizona will select 16th overall next week. After that, it’ll have just five more picks to utilize. If the Cardinals were to trade up, they’d probably have to part ways with one of those later draft picks in addition to this year’s first and and another pick in 2022 or 2023 (or both).

In short, the Cardinals probably can’t afford to trade up. But it’s fun to think about an Arizona offense with Pitts in it.