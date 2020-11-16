DeAndre Hopkins Had A 2-Word Message For Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connected for the play of the NFL’s season on Sunday evening.
The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-30, thanks to an insane Hail Mary! throw from Murray to Hopkins. The All-Pro wide receiver rose above three Bills defenders to make a crazy game-winning catch in the end zone.
Arizona improved to 6-3 with the win on Sunday evening, as the Cardinals look like a legitimate contender in the NFC.
“I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go,” Murray told ProFootballTalk after the win. “Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball. . . . I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I’m literally looking at my teammates. But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it’s good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in.”
Hopkins, meanwhile, had a simple two-word message for Murray following the game.
“Never panic,” the said.
Don't ever say it's impossible… pic.twitter.com/lqe2UkxsCT
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 16, 2020
The Cardinals have another big game coming up this week.
Arizona is set to face division rival Seattle on Thursday Night Football.