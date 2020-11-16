DeAndre Hopkins Had A 2-Word Message For Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connected for the play of the NFL’s season on Sunday evening.

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-30, thanks to an insane Hail Mary! throw from Murray to Hopkins. The All-Pro wide receiver rose above three Bills defenders to make a crazy game-winning catch in the end zone.

Arizona improved to 6-3 with the win on Sunday evening, as the Cardinals look like a legitimate contender in the NFC.

“I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go,” Murray told ProFootballTalk after the win. “Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball. . . . I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I’m literally looking at my teammates. But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it’s good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in.”

Hopkins, meanwhile, had a simple two-word message for Murray following the game.

“Never panic,” the said.

The Cardinals have another big game coming up this week.

Arizona is set to face division rival Seattle on Thursday Night Football.