DeAndre Hopkins Has Blunt Message For Those Upset About Practice

Over the course of the 2020 NFL season, perhaps no player in the league has been listed on the injury report more than Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The star wide receiver has dealt with a few different injuries so far this season. Some of those have kept him out of practice, but he always finds a way to play.

However, media in the Arizona area doesn’t seem to be too happy that Hopkins consistently misses practice – for whatever reason. On Wednesday, Hopkins addressed those concerns.

“You know, for those people who don’t understand football and don’t watch — there’s a reason I play football and they watch. People are in positions for a reason,” Hopkins said. “I really didn’t listen to (the criticism), I don’t listen to it.”

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t want to hear people complaining that he misses too many practices: “There's a reason that I play football and they watch. People are in positions for a reason."pic.twitter.com/CEjgFjGaUT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2020

Of course, Allen Iverson’s “practice” montage is playing somewhere in the background.

Despite missing practice on several occasions, Hopkins still show up on game time. The former Clemson star leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,324 yards on 103 receptions – six of which have gone for touchdowns.

His first season with quarterback Kyler Murray has proven to be one of the best of his career. Hopkins needs 248 yards over the final two games of the regular season to tie his career high.