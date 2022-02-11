Following the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray erased a handful of pictures from his Instagram account. His recent activity has some fans believing that he’s unhappy in Arizona.

During a recent interview with Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was asked about Murray wiping his Instagram account clean.

Hopkins wasn’t able to provide some insight on Murray’s situation, but he did joke about it.

“The only thing I could think [is] he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn’t want you guys to look at the old ones,” Hopkins said, via Donnie Druin of All Cardinals.

That’s probably not the reason why Murray deleted some photos from his Instagram account, but it was a nice try from Hopkins.

Hopkins is the second wide receiver on the Cardinals to address Murray’s social media activity this week. Christian Kirk shared his thoughts on this situation while at the WM Phoenix Open’s ‘Dream Day’ on Tuesday afternoon.

“The guy is doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that and yeah. That’s all I’ll say on that one,” Kirk said, via 12 News. “If I’m not reacting to it, I don’t think anybody else should. But like I said, his decisions are his decisions and I’ve been off of social media but I hear the noise. So, I’m going to keep staying off of social media and just enjoy my offseason.”

Murray has not yet commented on his recent Instagram activity.

For now, we’ll all have to wait and see what happens. What we do know, however, is that Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.