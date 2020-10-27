DeAndre Hopkins Explains Incident With Pro-Trump Caravan

DeAndre Hopkins had quite the day on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals star caught 10 of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown, in the team’s 37-34 upset overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The process of getting to State Farm Stadium was an interesting one for Hopkins on Sunday afternoon as well. During his trip, he got caught in a caravan of Donald Trump supporters. One took a picture of Hopkins, in his Ferrari, alleging that the NFL star was weaving between cars trying to cause an accident.

“@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident,” Twitter user “Richard Williams” said. “You’re a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals”

Hopkins rejected the idea that he was “trying to cause an accident,” when asked about the tweet on Tuesday by CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden. He did not deny that he flipped the caravan the bird, which is loud and clear in the photo.

"I really was about to give the peace sign to them, but this finger was kinda hurting so it didn't make it up in time…" You have to hear @DeAndreHopkins side of the story about what happened on the way to the game the other night… — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) October 27, 2020

“Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a train, or a bunch of cars, that I wasn’t supposed to be in between in my car, and they were honking the horn at me and stuff like that to tell me to get out of their way,” Hopkins explained said. “I didn’t, and the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes, and he tried to stop dead in traffic, and I got around him, and I stuck him a birdie.”

He then joked that he actually wanted to flash a “peace sign,” but his index finger wasn’t up to it.

“There wasn’t nothing thrown out the car, or anything like that. No speeding… If I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you’d be able to take a still picture of me.”

That last bit is a fair point. DeAndre Hopkins was pretty clearly not going at some crazy speed if the Twitter user was able to get such a clean photo of him.