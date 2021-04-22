Look: DeAndre Hopkins Hints At Jersey Number Change

DeAndre Hopkins made a gigantic splash in Arizona last year in his first season with the Cardinals. The 28-year-old wideout made his fifth Pro Bowl and immediately developed clear chemistry with his young quarterback, Kyler Murray.

But, a major change could be on the way. Well, at least to Hopkins’ jersey number.

Hopkins hinted at a possible uniform change in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals wide receiver showed off some photoshopped threads with the No. 6 placed on the front of his jersey.

“Bring back the 6 like @kingjames in Miami,” Hopkins wrote, referencing Lebron James’ switch to the No. 6 jersey with the Miami Heat.

Take a look at what Hopkins would look like in his new jersey:

Hopkins has played his entire NFL career in the No. 10 jersey, both the Houston Texans and now with the Cardinals. However, back in college at Clemson, the former All-ACC wide receiver wore the No. 6.

Hopkins becomes just the latest player to hint at a jersey change, after the NFL adopted a simple, but significant rule earlier this week. The new rule will allow quarterbacks, punters and place-kickers to wear numbers 1-19, defensive backs 1-49, and then running backs, tight ends and wide receivers 1-49 and 80-89. Offensive linemen can wear 50-79, defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99, and linebackers 1-59 and 90-99.

Most of the league’s players seem to be behind the switch-up as a few others besides Hopkins have mentioned that new threads could be on the way. However, Tom Brady has come out as staunchly against the rule.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and defending Super Bowl champ has issued a series of tweets on Thursday expressing his dismay.

“Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want to? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys….why not wear the same number? DUMB,” Brady said earlier this afternoon.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote a short while later.

Unfortunately for Brady, it looks like quite a few NFL players will be switching up their jersey numbers for next fall. Time will tell if any of the changes significantly affect the play on the field.