Arizona Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins teased a potential number change via Instagram this week, sparking an awesome reaction from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James.

Hopkins, who wears No. 10 for the Arizona Cardinals, will have an opportunity to wear a single-digit number if he’d like this upcoming season. The NFL modified its number-wearing policy, allowing more positions to don single digits.

Hopkins may be one of many who take advantage of the new number policy. The Cardinals receiver posted a photo-shopped picture of himself wearing No. 6 in a Cardinals uniform this week. Why No. 6? Well first off, he wore it when he played for the Clemson Tigers. Second, he’s a big LeBron fan.

James wore No. 6 during his time with the Miami Heat years ago. Hopkins is clearly a fan of the NBA superstar, evident by his desire to switch from No. 10 to 6.

LeBron James would love to see Hopkins make the change to No. 6. He had a pretty awesome reaction after seeing Hopkins’ latest Instagram post.

Take a look.

It’s unclear if DeAndre Hopkins will actually make the jersey-number change. It’s probably going to cost him a ton of money.

Players are required to purchase their remaining jersey inventory if they’d like to make a number change this season. Considering how many jerseys are out there, the costs could add up quickly.

Regardless, it looks like Hopkins would like to make the change at some point. If he does, he’ll make an even bigger fan out of James.

