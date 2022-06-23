DeAndre Hopkins Opens Up About Suspension: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins received a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. On Wednesday, he finally discussed this suspension with the media.

Speaking to reporters at a charity softball game, Hopkins made it clear his team is trying to reduce the amount of games he'll miss.

"We're still doing some research right now," Hopkins said, via the Cardinals' official website. "Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn't on me. I'm a natural. I'm pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man. And what it was, it was called Ostarine, and there was 0.1% of it found in my system. If you know what that is, it's contamination, not something directly taken.

"I don't take any supplements, I've never took supplements, I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously, I was shocked. But my team and I, we're still trying to figure out what's going on."

Some fans believe Hopkins' side to the story.

Others, however, aren't so sure Hopkins is telling the full story here.

Hopkins, 30, missed seven games last season due to injuries. He finished the year with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

At this point, Hopkins will miss at least six games this fall. That is, of course, if his suspension doesn't get reduced.