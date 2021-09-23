The Spun

Thursday Update On Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins, the top target in an explosive Arizona Cardinals offense, missed practice today. The superstar wide receiver has been dealing with a rib issue this week.

Hopkins emerged on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, and did not participate that day. Today, he missed his second straight day as he nurses the injury.

The Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 on Sunday. Hopkins played 59 of 61 offensive snaps, catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. His teammates don’t seem too concerned about the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Hop don’t miss games,” his positionmate A.J. Green told team reporter Darren Urban.

That has held up since DeAndre Hopkins entered the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2013. He missed one game in 2017 and one in 2019, and that is it.

Last season, he put up 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Arizona Cardinals. He did catch some heat from the local media over the fact that he regularly missed practice, and took them to task last December.

From ArizonaSports.com:

“I heard a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I came to Arizona. I don’t watch like the Arizona local news and the channels and the sports station, but my grandfather is an avid listener to everything and every single one,” Hopkins told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday.

[…]

“Next year, please tell your friends and all you guys on the local stations, if you got any negative thing to say about DeAndre Hopkins: I charge to come on shows, but I’ll give a discount to come on a show for those people,” Hopkins told reporters.

Hopkins has been one of the NFL’s most consistent forces at the wide receiver position. At this point, you should just assume that he’ll be fine for Sunday, even if he’s nowhere near the field during the week.

