Believe it or not, Julio Jones is apparently on the trading block. Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is the latest NFL star trying to recruit Jones to his respective team.

The Falcons‘ glory days are in the past as the organization looks ahead to the future. Matt Ryan is in his last years, as is Jones.

Atlanta is also facing serious cap-space obstacles. And if the Falcons were to trade Jones after June 1, they’d open up cap space to use on their recent draft picks. As that June 1 target date approaches, it appears more and more likely Jones will be shipped elsewhere for the 2021 season. Insert the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals don’t have a pressing need at wideout. They already have Hopkins, added veteran AJ Green earlier this off-season and drafted potential star Rondale Moore several weeks ago. But Arizona is going all-in this year. A trade for Jones wouldn’t surprise us, especially after the Cardinals came out of nowhere to land J.J. Watt. One thing’s for sure: Hopkins wants Jones to come to Arizona. He’d even restructure his contract to make it happen.

Somebody at the gym asked me would I restructure my contract for Julio ? pic.twitter.com/71mpbcoWhE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 21, 2021

It’s highly unlikely the Cardinals have what it takes to make a Julio Jones trade work. But it’s certainly fun to consider.

The Cardinals already have one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL. Kyler Murray is on the verge of becoming a superstar, and DeAndre Hopkins is certainly one of the best in the game.

An offense featuring Murry, Hopkins and Jones would be unstoppable. Unfortunately for Arizona, it isn’t very plausible.