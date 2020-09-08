DeAndre Hopkins Reacts To Signing Massive Contract Extension

DeAndre Hopkins got some good news today, just days before he debuts as an Arizona Cardinal. The standout wide receiver agreed to a lucrative new contract.

Hopkins negotiated a two-year extension to make himself the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. He will get $54.5 million over the next two seasons, with $42.75 million of that guaranteed.

All in all, this has been a good offseason for the man nicknamed Nuk. He got out of Houston, where he feuded with head coach Bill O’Brien, and now is set to make an incredible amount of money.

It is no wonder he was in a celebratory mood on social media this afternoon.

“I can see clearly now the rain is gone,” Hopkins tweeted, including a picture of himself in practice.

I can see clearly now the rain is gone. pic.twitter.com/F6JRljSFcs — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 8, 2020

The 28-year-old Hopkins has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons and in five of his seven years as a pro. Expect him to get a lot of opportunities to connect with budding star quarterback Kyler Murray this fall.

The future looks bright for both Hopkins and the Cardinals.