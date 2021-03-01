DeAndre Hopkins became a member of the Arizona Cardinals a year ago. Today, his former teammate, J.J. Watt, signed a deal with the Cardinals to join him in Glendale.

Both Hopkins and Watt were foundational members of the Houston Texans leading up to the 2020 season. That is, until Bill O’Brien traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for an underwhelming return.

This off-season, the Texans released Watt after years of service to the Houston organization. Plenty of contenders immediately jumped in the mix for the superstar defensive. In the end, Watt chose the Arizona Cardinals as he and Hopkins try and lead the Cardinals to an NFC West title.

Hopkins posted a five-word reaction to Watt’s free agency decision on Monday afternoon: “Life is good in Arizona!” Take a look below.

DeAndre Hopkins has to be happy with how things have panned out thus far during his time in Arizona. The Cardinals clearly believe they can contend for the NFC West crown in 2021, but it’s going to be difficult.

Yes, the Cardinals are on the rise, but they now have to deal with a Rams team led by Matthew Stafford. And yes, Russell Wilson is still in Seattle (for now). The Niners have one of the best rosters in the NFL, when healthy, and they should return to top shape ahead of the 2021 season.

The Cardinals have high aspirations, as they should. But the first step will simply be getting to the playoffs. With Watt in the mix, that just got a bit easier.