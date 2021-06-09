DeAndre Hopkins Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade

Despite his best efforts to recruit Julio Jones to the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins will not be joining forces with the newly-minted Tennessee Titans wide receiver. But after learning that the Titans only traded a second-round pick and change for Jones, Hopkins was feeling salty.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hopkins lamented that teams don’t believe elite wide receivers are worth trading first-round picks for anymore. Hopkins joked that maybe he deserved to go for only a second-round pick since he was a first-team All-Pro when the Houston Texans traded him last year.

“I was surprised (for) Julio,” Hopkins said. “You know, I know I was only coming off a first-team All-Pro, so I kinda figured I might only go for a second round.”

Hopkins declared that few if any rookies can do what he and Jones do. So he wasn’t amused at seeing how little people value them.

Here’s DeAndre Hopkins’ full answer to @_EmmanuelMorgan about his reaction to the Julio Jones trade/the parallel of both going for second-rounders: pic.twitter.com/Y9uuVlRKCZ — katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) June 9, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons received a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Julio Jones and a sixth-round pick.

That big trade came after over a week of intensified rumors of his destination. Jones had only recently done an impromptu interview with Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed, where he revealed that he leaving Atlanta.

Whether or not that controversial interview had an impact on the trade may never be known. But the rumor mill kicked into overdrive right after it happened.

Hopkins was one of many receivers disappointed in how little Jones ultimately cost the Titans.

Their frustration is pretty easy to understand, regardless of the circumstances around their trades.