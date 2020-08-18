DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Rumors Of Training Camp Holdout

The Arizona Cardinals were without DeAndre Hopkins for their first two days of full-padded practices. His absence immediately led to people speculating about his status with the team, and it even inspired a post about the All-Pro wideout potentially holding out.

Hopkins wanted a new deal from the Houston Texans prior to getting traded to the NFC West. While he still wants an extension, the Clemson product isn’t going to holdout. How do we know that he’s not holding out? Well, the former first-round pick told everyone on social media.

On Monday night, Hopkins responded to an article that speculated about him holding out with the following comment: “No DeAndre Hopkins is not holding out. From the source.”

That’s a pretty reliable source right there. All jokes aside, Cardinals fans have to be relieved to hear that Hopkins will not hold out for a new contract.

Hopkins needs all the time he can get this training camp to develop chemistry with Kyler Murray. They should form a great one-two punch in Arizona.

Last season, Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

Technically, Hopkins is under contract through the 2022 season. Another solid year of production should help him earn the extension he’s looking for though.

Arizona will kick off the 2020 season on the road against San Francisco. It should be a great matchup between DeAndre Hopkins and Richard Sherman.