DeAndre Hopkins Reveals The Reason He Wears No. 10

DeAndre Hopkins celebrating a touchdown.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL players around the league have voiced their displeasure with injustice in this country, while others have shared real-life experiences that have affected either themselves or a family member.

On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared the real reason why he wears the jersey number that he does today.

“My big cousin from South Carolina did 10 years in jail for $600 worth of drugs, let that sink in,” Hopkins wrote on Twitter. “That’s the real reason I wear number 10. Modern Day.”

Hopkins has certainly made his family proud over the past few years, especially his cousin. He wears his jersey number with pride and continues to put up jaw-dropping numbers regardless of who’s his quarterback.

It’s also nice to see Hopkins use his platform to relate with his followers and open up about an important topic in today’s world.

When the time comes for Hopkins to terrorize opposing secondaries, he’ll certainly get the job. For now, the Clemson product is doing his best to bring awareness to injustice that takes place everywhere.

Other superstars like Richard Sherman and Michael Thomas have also shared their opinions on social media over the past few days.

Hopefully, we can all come together during a tough time like this.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.