DeAndre Hopkins Shares Early Reaction To Kyler Murray

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, the sky appears to be the limit for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this fall.

Not only does Murray have a season of NFL experience to draw from, he also has himself a new weapon to throw to. The Cardinals appeared to pull off the steal of the offseason when they landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Due to the unusual nature of this offseason, Hopkins has not gotten a lot of field work in with Murray. However, he has been impressed with the little he’s seen from the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

“Kyler has an arm,” Hopkins said today in a conference call with reporters. “Obviously, I’m thankful to play with a quarterback like that who can make any throw, anywhere on the field and has confidence to do it. I think just from what I’ve seen, we’re going to have a good time playing football together, because obviously he’s confident in his arm. The guy is very talented, very smart, high football IQ. What I’ve seen so far is someone with a very strong arm.”

Hopkins said it might take some time to develop a chemistry with Murray, but pointed to the second-year quarterback’s maturation and the entire team having a season under their belt under Kliff Kingsbury as reasons to believe the connection will be just fine.

“Kyler’s going into his second year obviously. He’s advanced in this offense,” Hopkins said. “Other guys also. Last year was the first year of a lot of people being in this offense. You can tell just from the first day that — I wasn’t here, but just hearing from guys — we’re far advanced than where we were at this point last year.”

In his rookie season, Kyler Murray completed 64.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added 544 rushing yards and four scores.

