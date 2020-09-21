Arizona Cardinals’ superstar receiver Deandre Hopkins has a new bold message for his quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Murray, the Oklahoma alum, is off to a hot start in the 2020 campaign. The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has led the Cardinals to a 2-0 start with wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team. In those two games, Murray has 516 yards and two touchdowns through the air and an additional 158 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

There’s no doubt Murray is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL. Hopkins thinks it’s time to start the MVP campaign for his quarterback.

The Cardinals’ star receiver caught notice of a tweet from CBS Sports on Monday. The tweet noted Murray has more rushing yards than Christian McCaffrey, more rushing touchdowns than Ezekiel Elliot and more passing yards than Patrick Mahomes through the first two weeks of the 2020 campaign.

Hopkins thinks it’s time to start giving Murray the respect he deserves by starting him an MVP campaign.

Starting my Kyler for MVP campaign now… https://t.co/uBeNoYViQL — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 21, 2020

There’s no doubt Kyler Murray’s an insanely talented second-year quarterback. But he has a ways to go until we can consider him an MVP candidate. Right now, he’s not even the best quarterback in his division.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson is on a mission this season. The Seahawks quarterback has 610 passing yards and nine touchdowns in just two games.

If Murray can upset Wilson and the Seahawks twice this season all while putting up better numbers, Hopkins will have a decent argument to Murray winning this season’s MVP.