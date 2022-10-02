Details Emerge From The Scary Situation With J.J. Watt

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt revealed today that he had an atrial fibrillation issue this past Thursday and that news of it would break today. Now the details are out and they are scary.

During FOX NFL Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer offered new details on what happened with Watt on Thursday. Glazer revealed that after having heart issues on Thursday, Watt had to be taken to the hospital to get his heart restarted.

But a serious heart issue apparently wasn't enough to keep Watt off the practice field. He was apparently back with the team the very next day.

Crazier yet: Watt is going to play for the Cardinals in their late-afternoon game against the Carolina Panthers.

But NFL fans are a little less impressed. Many are saying that it's a bad move for Watt to be putting his health at risk for such a reason. They took special issue with Glazer describing the decision as "adding to his legend."

"Calling these moves “legend” is why players make these decisions. Do better," one user replied.

"Seems majorly irresponsible to champion disregarding legitimate health concerns as 'adding to his legend,'" wrote another.

"Tua last week and now this… the nfl really prioritizes the health of there players…" a third wrote.

No one doubts J.J. Watt's toughness. But so soon after the aforementioned injury to Tua Tagovailoa, it's rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.