Details Reveal How Cardinals Player Injured Himself Cooking

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton is going to be out of action for a while after an unfortunate accident.

Initial reports said Hamilton was being put on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list after a "cooking accident." Now, we have some details regarding what happened.

Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro says Hamilton had to go to the hospital after burning himself in the kitchen.

"He was cooking in the kitchen and spilled hot oil on himself," Gambadoro wrote. "Was severe enough (both feet and an arm) he had to go to the hospital."

This is brutal news for Hamilton, who was reportedly enjoying a fine summer and had earned a role as the Cardinals' No. 2 starting cornerback.

In 17 games (two starts) with Arizona last year, Hamilton registered 38 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He will have to miss at least the first four games of this season on the NFI list, but will hopefully be able to join the team after he becomes eligible to be activated.