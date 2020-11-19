ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cardinals-Seahawks Game

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup is a juicy one for NFL fans. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona and Seattle are both 6-3, and along with the Los Angeles Rams, are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West. The last time these two teams hooked up, the game was also in primetime, and it lived up to the billing.

In Week 7, the Cardinals outlasted the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime in the desert. This was the game that featured D.K. Metcalf’s incredible chase down tackle of Arizona safety Budda Baker.

We should only be so lucky if we get a game tonight that is close to as exciting as that one was. In anticipation of the NFC West showdown, ESPN has unveiled its final computer prediction for the game.

According to the FPI, Seattle has a 59.7 percent chance of winning tonight. The Cardinals have a 39.9 percent shot of earning the victory, with a 0.3 percent chance the game ends in a tie.

Cardinals-Seahawks will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight from the stadium formerly known as CenturyLink Field.

You can watch the action on FOX, NFL Network or Amazon.

It should be a fun one.