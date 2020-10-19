ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season ends tonight with a Monday Night Football match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

The biggest story for Dallas, and arguably the entire NFL, is the season-ending leg injury star QB Dak Prescott suffered. Tonight’s game will be the first game the Cowboys will play without him since 2015. Replacing him under center is the experienced hand (and arm) of Andy Dalton, who signed in free agency after nine mostly successful years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that looks well on the way to returning to prominence. Led by second-year QB Kyler Murray, the Cardinals boast a top-10 offense and a top-ten defense. But this may be their biggest test outside of the NFC West.

Murray has continued to grow thanks to the arrival of all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. On the ground, Murray is a dangerous running threat with 7.2 yards per carry and five touchdowns.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Cardinals-Cowboys game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Arizona has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Cardinals a 54.5-percent chance to win tonight’s game against the Cowboys.

Without Dak Prescott in the game, tonight’s matchup may not have the kind of drama we were hoping to get from these two teams. But both have offenses capable of putting up tons of points, no matter who’s under center.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.