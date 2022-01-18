Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Kliff Kingsbury Tonight

Kliff Kingsbury was on the sidelines for his first playoff game as the head coach of Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that inexperience quickly showed itself as Kingsbury’s club dug itself into a 21-point hole by halftime.

The Cardinals looked completely outmatched by the NFC West champion Rams on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray looked flustered and the Arizona offensive line couldn’t hold up against LA’s tenacious pass-rush.

Kingsbury deserved plenty of blame for the Cardinals putting up just 40 yards of total offense in the first half on Monday night. Arizona neglected the run through the first two quarters and didn’t give Murray a chance to get settled with easy throws early in the contest.

Kingsbury has already started to garner criticism in recent weeks as the Cardinals faded from the top team in the NFC to the No. 5 seed. In the middle of Monday night’s game, much of the NFL world wondered if the third-year head coach was on his way to a first-round exit and perhaps the hot seat.

We are edging closer and closer to Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2022

I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2022

Tune into the Manningcast when our 3rd quarter guest will be former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) January 18, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers total yardage in the first half against the Chiefs: 39 yards The Arizona Cardinals total yardage in the first half against the Rams: 40 yards How are you as inept on offense as the STEELERS?! It's another testament to "jump off the" Kliff Kingsbury. — UrinatingChief (@UrinatingTree) January 18, 2022

And the Cardinals have given up before halftime. Welcome to Hawaii, Kliff Kingsbury — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 18, 2022

“Y’all still hiring? Email was in my spam.” – Kliff Kingsbury to about 5 different colleges right now. — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 18, 2022

We are going to have a conversation about Kliff Kingsbury. — Chris Towers In A Taylor Swift Shirt (@CTowersCBS) January 18, 2022

Fair or not, Kingsbury’s teams have started to develop somewhat of a reputation for fading late in the season. In 2020, the Cardinals seemed poised to get into the playoffs but lost five of their last eight games and narrowly missed out on the No. 7 seed.

Since he took over in 2019, Kingsbury has posted a 24-24-1 record as the head coach in Arizona. Although the Cardinals have shown signs of improvement each year that he’s been in charge, the organization expects to be more competitive and much closer to a Super Bowl than it seems to be.

If Arizona doesn’t mount a massive comeback in Los Angeles, Kingsbury could be a coach to watch in the coming days.