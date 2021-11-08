Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kliff Kingsbury Tonight

On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals stepped on the field for a divisional contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

They did so without star quarterback Kyler Murray, who was out with an ankle injury. To make matter worse, the Cardinals also ruled out star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a hamstring injury.

Despite those significant losses, the Cardinals put together one of their best performances of the season. Backup running back James Conner racked up over 170 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 31-17 victory.

Following the impressive win, everyone took to social media with a message: Kliff Kingsbury should be in the Coach of the Year conversation.

“Might be time to start looking at Kingsbury in the Coach of the Year mix, no?” ESPN’s Dan Graziano said.

“Kliff Kingsbury has to be in the Coach of the Year conversation,” betting expert Kyle Odegard said.

“Kliff Kingsbury sweeps Kyle Shanahan and effectively ends the 49ers season. At 8-1, Kliff has to be the front-runner for NFL Coach of the Year,” Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable said.

Arizona improved to 8-1 on the season and, following Green Bay’s loss to Kansas City, now owns the best record in the league once again.

The Cardinals have cemented themselves as one of the most complete teams in the league. Once Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins get healthy, they’ll be even more dangerous.