Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 04: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) smiles on the sideline during Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 4, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.

Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation.

"Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom," Watt tweeted. "What do I do?"

Most of Watt's followers suggested that he leaves Arizona behind.

Obviously, Watt isn't going to move out of Arizona or request a trade because he found a rattlesnake in his house.

With that said, we totally understand why Watt would share his situation on Twitter. It's not often that you find a rattlesnake chilling in your bathroom.

Hopefully, the Watt family finds a way to remove the rattlesnake from their house.