Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.
Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation.
"Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom," Watt tweeted. "What do I do?"
Most of Watt's followers suggested that he leaves Arizona behind.
Obviously, Watt isn't going to move out of Arizona or request a trade because he found a rattlesnake in his house.
With that said, we totally understand why Watt would share his situation on Twitter. It's not often that you find a rattlesnake chilling in your bathroom.
Hopefully, the Watt family finds a way to remove the rattlesnake from their house.