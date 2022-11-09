Everyone's Making Same Joke About Kyler Murray's Injury

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's considered day-to-day.

After Rapoport announced that Murray is banged up, NFL fans quickly started cracking jokes about the popular video game franchise "Call of Duty."

It has been well-documented that Murray is a fan of "Call of Duty." Some fans claim his production on the field take a hit whenever a new update for the game is released.

With that said, football fans believe Murray could use his latest injury as an excuse to play video games. Of course, that's just a fan-driven theory.

"Don't have to stop playing Call of Duty if you're injured," one fan said.

"Warzone 2 dropped this weekend I understand him," another fan joked.

This season has been a challenge for Murray and the Cardinals. He's completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

At 3-6, the Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West. They'll face the Rams this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.