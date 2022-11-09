Everyone's Making Same Joke About Kyler Murray's Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's considered day-to-day.
After Rapoport announced that Murray is banged up, NFL fans quickly started cracking jokes about the popular video game franchise "Call of Duty."
It has been well-documented that Murray is a fan of "Call of Duty." Some fans claim his production on the field take a hit whenever a new update for the game is released.
With that said, football fans believe Murray could use his latest injury as an excuse to play video games. Of course, that's just a fan-driven theory.
"Don't have to stop playing Call of Duty if you're injured," one fan said.
"Warzone 2 dropped this weekend I understand him," another fan joked.
This season has been a challenge for Murray and the Cardinals. He's completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
At 3-6, the Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West. They'll face the Rams this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.