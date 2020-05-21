CBS Analyst Ranks His Top 3 NFL Fantasy QBs For 2020

Fantasy football players with Lamar Jackson last season had a pretty strong chance of winning their league titles last season. He put up both decent quarterback numbers, and basically acted as another running back in your lineup.

Jackson will be a key fantasy football star once again in 2020. He’s joined by Patrick Mahomes, who puts up mind-boggling passing numbers, in that top tier. One potential No. 3 fantasy QB for 2020 may surprise.

CBS Sports fantasy analyst Jamey Eisenberg is very high on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the fantasy game. Murray finished as the QB7 last season, and was 12th in points per game. The team has done a nice job of surrounding him with talent.

“I think the addition of DeAndre Hopkins puts him in position to be a Top 5 quarterback,” Eisenberg said, according to 247Sports. “…He’s number three for me. I do think that you’re going to still see the rushing yards.”

Adding Hopkins, perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL, gives Murray a top-flight option on the outside. Add in his rushing prowess, and he could be a fantasy difference-maker.

Murray ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns, on top of 3,722 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the air. He flew under the radar for a No. 1 pick, but still wound up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

We’ll see if he can take a huge second-year leap. His head coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he’s seen thus far.

[247Sports]