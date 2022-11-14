Former NFL Starting Running Back Cut In Surprise Move

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Fresh off yesterday's win, the Arizona Cardinals made a peculiar roster move on Monday.

The Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, who started three games this season when James Conner was injured and appeared in all 10 contests on offense and special teams.

Benjamin only played one offensive snap on Sunday, but did return a kickoff 10 yards. He is Arizona's second-leading rusher on the year, with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries.

Conner has been back in the lineup for the last two weeks, and is the Cardinals' unquestioned starter. In yesterday's win over the Rams, Keontay Ingram (one carry, five yards) was the only other running back to touch the ball.

Arizona has Ingram and Darrel Williams as depth behind Conner, but it's still strange they cut Benjamin, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

We'll see if the team offers an explanation for the move in the coming days.