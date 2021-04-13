After four seasons in Pittsburgh, running back James Conner is on the move. Conner has reportedly signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Conner visited the Cardinals on Monday. This morning, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer tweeted that Arizona had signed the 25-year-old ball carrier.

The Cardinals confirmed moments ago that Conner has joined the roster on a one-year deal.

Welcome to the Valley, @JamesConner_! We have agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 13, 2021

Conner is the latest signing in what has been a bit of a spending spree for the Cardinals this offseason. Arizona has also added defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Malcolm Butler and wide receiver A.J. Green, among others.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in 2017 out of Pitt, Conner appeared to be on the verge of becoming a star when he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns in his second professional season back in 2018. His efforts earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

However, injuries took their toll in 2019 and 2020, limiting Conner to 23 games. He finished with 1,185 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in that time frame.

We’ll see if the move to the desert helps jump start Conner’s career. With Kenyan Drake off to Las Vegas, Chase Edmonds is penciled in as Arizona’s starter, but there should be plenty of room for reps behind him.